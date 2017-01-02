Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he does not feel sympathy for West Ham despite a number of refereeing decisions going against the Hammers.

The Hammers were on the wrong end of a number of questionable decisions by referee Mike Riley, who sent off Sofiane Feghouli after just 15 minutes before allowing a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal to stand despite the striker being in an offside position.

However, Mourinho suggested that his side were long overdue a favourable decision having been left unsatisfied with the performances of referees earlier in the campaign.

"I don't feel sorry for West Ham - I didn't watch the decisions. I think if you talk about decisions, we are the champions of bad decisions," he told BBC Sport.

Mourinho also told Sky Sports News: "I didn't make anything of the red card. I was too far away and did not watch it on television.

"I have had to educate myself in the first half of the season because of so many decisions - Zlatan's disallowed goal, a clear penalty against Crystal Palace. It is great for the fans and the people at home, but it is hard for us, even for me."

The victory leaves Manchester United just one point off the top four, at least until Arsenal face Bournemouth on Tuesday.