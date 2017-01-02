Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
0-2
Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he does not feel sympathy for West Ham despite a number of refereeing decisions going against the Hammers.
Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:47 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has no sympathy for West Ham United following his side's 2-0 win at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers were on the wrong end of a number of questionable decisions by referee Mike Riley, who sent off Sofiane Feghouli after just 15 minutes before allowing a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal to stand despite the striker being in an offside position.

However, Mourinho suggested that his side were long overdue a favourable decision having been left unsatisfied with the performances of referees earlier in the campaign.

"I don't feel sorry for West Ham - I didn't watch the decisions. I think if you talk about decisions, we are the champions of bad decisions," he told BBC Sport.

Mourinho also told Sky Sports News: "I didn't make anything of the red card. I was too far away and did not watch it on television.

"I have had to educate myself in the first half of the season because of so many decisions - Zlatan's disallowed goal, a clear penalty against Crystal Palace. It is great for the fans and the people at home, but it is hard for us, even for me."

The victory leaves Manchester United just one point off the top four, at least until Arsenal face Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'
 Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham United in London
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'
 Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham United in London
