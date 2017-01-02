Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
Man UtdManchester United
Team News: Anthony Martial drops to Manchester United bench

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Anthony Martial drops to the Manchester United bench for their first trip to the London Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 16:35 UK

Anthony Martial has been dropped to the Manchester United bench for the side's first ever trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Jesse Lingard earns a recall alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan up front in one of five changes from manager Jose Mourinho following the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

Michale Carrick also returns to the fold, having recovered from an illness that kept him out of the Boro game to link up with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera as Marouane Fellaini drops to the bench.

There are three changes to the back four as Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian come in for Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and the AFCON-bound Eric Bailly.

David de Gea celebrates his 250th appearance between the sticks for United, while the fixture comes too soon for skipper Wayne Rooney, who remains out with a thigh injury.

For the Hammers, Saven Bilic makes three changes to the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City last time out, with Michail Antonio picked to lead the line as Andy Carroll drops to the bench.

Pedro Obiang, Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini all come in to the middle of the park, with Mark Noble and Andre Ayew starting among the substitutes.

West Ham United: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Feghouli, Lanzini, Payet; Antonio
Subs: Adrian, Carroll, Noble, Ayew, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic, Lingard
Subs: Romero, Smalling, Fellaini, Young, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Keep up with all of the action from the London Stadium this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
