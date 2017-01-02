Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-0
Man UtdManchester United
LIVE

Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Manchester United from the London Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 17:17 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Manchester United from the London Stadium.

West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Leicester City at the weekend was their ninth league loss this term, which has left them in 13th position in the Premier League table.

Man United, however, recorded their fifth straight league success on Saturday after a late show helped them beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Man United and held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw when they travelled to Old Trafford in the reverse match in November.


4 min'Come on you Irons' comes from the home supporters as West Ham look to stem Man United's early possession of the football. The away side will expect to dominate the ball for long spells, but West Ham have a lot of pace and invention in the final third. Considered start to this game.

2 min... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium. Can West Ham continue their decent recent run against Man United? Be sure to stay tuned to find out. The pocket of Man United supporters can be heard as they chant 'United, United' in the early stages of this match.

0 minKICKOFF! West Ham kick things off on home soil...

5.12pmYou just get the feeling that the first goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Man United struggled away to West Ham last season, but Upton Park is a very different prospect to the London Stadium. The pitch is massive, and Man United are well used to that at Old Trafford.

5.08pmThere is no getting away from the fact that West Ham have struggled at the London Stadium this season, despite winning their last two. They were extremely fortunate to beat Hull on December 17 and have only managed nine league goals in this stadium this season, which is the joint-worst record in the division. Right, we are now very, very close to kickoff in the English capital!

5.05pmIn terms of what is ahead for the Hammers, they will host Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on January 6, before welcoming Palace in the league on January 14. They will then travel to Middlesbrough on January 21, before opening February with a home game against Man City. Compared to a lot of teams, West Ham are not actually that busy in the month of January.


4.59pmBilic's side did suffer a setback at the weekend, however, as they lost 1-0 at champions Leicester. A total of 22 points from 19 league matches has left the Hammers in 12th position in the table – seven points clear of the relegation zone and actually just two points off ninth-place Bournemouth, who play Arsenal tomorrow. It is amazing what three straight wins can do to a team's position in the table.

4.56pmAs for West Ham, the Hammers suffered four league defeats and failed to win between October 30 and December 3, which included a humiliating 5-1 loss at home to Arsenal. However, they have been much improved in recent weeks – drawing 2-2 at Liverpool on December 11 before winning three straight league fixtures against Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City to move clear of the drop zone.

4.53pmIt is a very busy period for Mourinho's side as they prepare to take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7, in addition to hosting Hull City in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on January 10. There is no question that Mourinho will need to utilise his squad in the coming weeks, especially with the Europa League also returning next month. The atmosphere is building here!

4.50pmMan United are now unbeaten in their last four on the road, but the Red Devils have not gone five unbeaten in the Premier League since February 2015. Their winning run is going to come to an end at some point, but they will be desperate for another three points here ahead of their next Premier League match at home to bitter rivals Liverpool on January 15, which is going to be some match-up.


4.47pmIndeed, Boro led into the final five minutes of their clash at Old Trafford, but Martial equalised in the 85th minute, before Pogba headed the winner less than 60 seconds later. It was a massive three points for Man United, but they are somehow still sixth in the Premier League table – four points behind fourth-place Arsenal and a massive 13 points behind the runaway leaders Chelsea.

4.44pmA 1-0 home victory over Tottenham on December 11 was the start of Man United's winning run, before they recorded wins away to Crystal Palace and West Brom to build some momentum. Then came a 3-1 success at home to Sunderland on Boxing Day, before a late, late show from Martial and Pogba helped them beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the weekend. That was a really big three points.

4.41pmMourinho's side have not lost a competitive match in any competition since a 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the Europa League on November 3. It is now 12 games unbeaten for the Red Devils, 10 of which have been in the Premier League. They drew three straight games against Arsenal, West Ham and Everton between November 19 and December 4, but have won their last five.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016© SilverHub


4.38pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff at the London Stadium. I shall talk about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Man United, who are absolutely flying at the moment. The Red Devils will enter this match off the back of five straight league wins, but they are incredibly still in sixth position in the Premier League table.

4.35pmAs for Man United, Jose Mourinho has made five changes to the team that beat Middlesbrough at the weekend. Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian all come into the back four in place of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind, while Jesse Lingard and Michael Carrick replace Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will once again lead the line for the Red Devils.

4.32pmWest Ham boss Slaven Bilic has made three changes to the team that lost 1-0 at Leicester City on Saturday, with Pedro Obiang, Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini replacing Mark Noble, Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew. It appears that Michail Antonio will start as the central striker for the Hammers, with Dimitri Payet, Feghouli and Lanzini offering support from a deep position. It is the same back five that lost at Leicester, which means that Havard Nordtveit continues at right-back.

4.28pmTEAMS!

WEST HAM: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Feghouli, Lanzini, Payet; Antonio

UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan


4.25pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the London Stadium. Both teams were in action on Saturday and as a result, changes are almost certain. Let's take a look at the two XIs that will take to the field on this cold, late afternoon in the English capital...

A general shot of West Ham United's London Stadium© SilverHub


4.22pmWest Ham damaged Man United's top-four hopes when the pair met at Upton Park towards the end of last season, with the Hammers recording a 3-2 victory. There have been some cracking fixtures between these two teams in recent seasons and to be honest, the two clubs just do not like each other. Both sets of supporters will be absolutely desperate for the points this afternoon.

4.19pmWest Ham are actually unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Man United, but they have never gone five games unbeaten against the Red Devils in their English league history. Earlier this season, the two teams shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the league, but Man United were 4-1 winners at Old Trafford when the pair met in the League Cup on November 30.

4.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the London Stadium and it is a real cracker of an affair as West Ham United welcome Manchester United. The Hammers have won their last two league games on home soil, but Man United will enter this match off the back of five straight league victories as they close on the top four. Should be an entertaining fixture here!

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Your Comments
