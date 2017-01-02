Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Manchester United from the London Stadium.
West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Leicester City at the weekend was their ninth league loss this term, which has left them in 13th position in the Premier League table.
Man United, however, recorded their fifth straight league success on Saturday after a late show helped them beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford.
West Ham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with Man United and held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw when they travelled to Old Trafford in the reverse match in November.
.@dimpayet17 + @Michailantonio = Goals!#COYi pic.twitter.com/yxZ5QCxNqG— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 2, 2017
Congratulations to @D_DeGea on a landmark appearance for #MUFC! #DaveSaves pic.twitter.com/4Pa1F67Kys— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
WEST HAM: Randolph; Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Feghouli, Lanzini, Payet; Antonio
UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan
© SilverHub