West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that he is "pleased" with his side's performance despite their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this evening.

The Hammers were forced to play the vast majority of the match with 10 men after Sofiane Feghouli was shown a controversial red card in the 15th minute, but it took Man Utd more than an hour to find the breakthrough.

Goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic eventually sealed the points for the visitors, but Bilic expressed his pride at his team's display.

"I was pleased with the performance, we fought hard and gave everything. I told my players that if we did this we will be alright in the table," he told Sky Sports News.

"Ten men against a team like this is very hard, but we had chances. We had to score the goal when you had the chance. That would have lifted us up, I am disappointed with the result and frustrated by how we lost it, but I am proud of my players."

The defeat leaves West Ham 13th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.