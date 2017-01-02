Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
Slaven Bilic "pleased" with West Ham United performance

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that he is "proud" of his side's performance against Manchester United despite falling to a 2-0 defeat.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that he is "pleased" with his side's performance despite their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this evening.

The Hammers were forced to play the vast majority of the match with 10 men after Sofiane Feghouli was shown a controversial red card in the 15th minute, but it took Man Utd more than an hour to find the breakthrough.

Goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic eventually sealed the points for the visitors, but Bilic expressed his pride at his team's display.

"I was pleased with the performance, we fought hard and gave everything. I told my players that if we did this we will be alright in the table," he told Sky Sports News.

"Ten men against a team like this is very hard, but we had chances. We had to score the goal when you had the chance. That would have lifted us up, I am disappointed with the result and frustrated by how we lost it, but I am proud of my players."

The defeat leaves West Ham 13th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
