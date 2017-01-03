New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'consider Shane Long swoop'

Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will attempt to re-sign Southampton striker Shane Long in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 20:09 UK

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen to re-sign Southampton forward Shane Long this month.

The Republic of Ireland international netted 13 goals in 34 appearances for Southampton last season, but has only scored once in 16 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is unsettled on the south coast and according to The Mirror, West Brom are linking up a bid for their former striker in the January transfer window.

West Ham United and Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in Long, who managed 22 goals in 87 appearances for West Brom between 2011 and 2014, before leaving to join Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis hints at defensive reinforcements
>
View our homepages for Shane Long, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'consider Shane Long swoop'
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United 'reject Everton bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'
 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tony Pulis hints at defensive reinforcements
Tony Pulis plays down busy scheduleTony Pulis "delighted" with season so farResult: West Brom come from behind to see off HullTeam News: Two changes for Hull CityResult: Albion climb above Southampton with narrow win
Team News: Robson-Kanu starts for West BromWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?Pulis hails "terrific" James McCleanMan United turn down offers for SchneiderlinJames McClean pens new West Brom deal
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'consider Shane Long swoop'
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 3-0 Southampton - as it happened
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk
Puel: 'Difficult to accept Everton loss'Result: Everton score three to down SouthamptonTeam News: Redmond, Fonte in for SouthamptonDusan Tadic: "We can play much better"Koeman 'asks Everton co-owner to sign Van Dijk'
Result: Albion climb above Southampton with narrow winTeam News: Robson-Kanu starts for West BromSouthampton decide against Redmond appealVertonghen escapes action for 'slap'Puel: 'Redmond dismissal changed the game'
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20124441212040
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth208392831-327
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682332-924
12Burnley2072112231-923
13Watford2064102335-1222
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044122936-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132244-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand