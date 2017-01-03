A report claims that West Bromwich Albion will attempt to re-sign Southampton striker Shane Long in the January transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international netted 13 goals in 34 appearances for Southampton last season, but has only scored once in 16 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is unsettled on the south coast and according to The Mirror, West Brom are linking up a bid for their former striker in the January transfer window.

West Ham United and Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in Long, who managed 22 goals in 87 appearances for West Brom between 2011 and 2014, before leaving to join Hull City.