West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has hinted that he could bring in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The Baggies have enjoyed a fine season so far, sitting eighth in the Premier League table and closer to the top four than they are to the relegation places.

However, Jonny Evans limped off with a calf injury during this afternoon's 3-1 win over Hull City and Allan Nyom is set to link up with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations, forcing Pulis to consider bringing in backup.

"I don't want to bring players in for the sake of it, although, looking at Jonny, and Nyom going away, we might have to get a couple of defenders in which we weren't expecting to do," he told reporters.

West Brom are next in action on Saturday when they host Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.