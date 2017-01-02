New Transfer Talk header

Tony Pulis hints at defensive reinforcements

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hints that he could look to bring in a couple of new defenders during the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 22:22 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has hinted that he could bring in defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The Baggies have enjoyed a fine season so far, sitting eighth in the Premier League table and closer to the top four than they are to the relegation places.

However, Jonny Evans limped off with a calf injury during this afternoon's 3-1 win over Hull City and Allan Nyom is set to link up with Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations, forcing Pulis to consider bringing in backup.

"I don't want to bring players in for the sake of it, although, looking at Jonny, and Nyom going away, we might have to get a couple of defenders in which we weren't expecting to do," he told reporters.

West Brom are next in action on Saturday when they host Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
