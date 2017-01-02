Tony Pulis plays down busy schedule

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis plays down the effect of fatigue despite his side having played two matches in the space of 48 hours.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has played down the effect of fatigue on his players during the busy festive schedule.

The Baggies came from behind to beat Hull City 3-1 this afternoon in what was their third match in the space of a week and their second in 48 hours.

Many managers have questioned the wisdom of playing games so close together, but Pulis insists that they are lucky to be in a position to do so.

"If you tell people they're tired, they'll be tired - you don't have to do too much to convince them. Two games in three days playing professional football, for the money they get?" he told reporters.

"Go and ask their grandfathers what it was like working seven days a week down the pit, 12 hour days, they never got tired. We have done it right, but never mentioned they'd be tired.

"Have a look around, a couple of our big (local) rivals have lost in the Championship, so don't take anything for granted. As soon as you take your foot off the pedal, apart from the top six, the rest of us have to be on it every game to get a result."

West Brom have now won back-to-back matches to sit eighth in the Premier League table, closer to the top four than they are to the relegation zone.