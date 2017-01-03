New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United want Tom Cleverley on loan

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
A report claims that Newcastle United want to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan during the January transfer window.
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan.

Cleverley joined Everton from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and made 30 appearances for the Toffees during the 2015-16 campaign under Roberto Martinez.

The 27-year-old has only started four Premier League matches this season, however, and it is understood that he is looking for a move away from Goodison Park in the January transfer window.

According to Chronicle Live, Championship outfit Newcastle have approached Everton over a six-month loan move for Cleverley and are waiting to learn the Merseyside team's response.

Cleverley, who spent 15 years with Man United before seeking pastures new, is contracted to Everton until the summer of 2020.

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
