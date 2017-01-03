New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Edinson Cavani 'to sign new contract at Paris Saint-Germain'

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Edinson Cavani is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, dispelling rumours of a potential Premier League switch.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Edinson Cavani is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguay international has previously been linked with moves to Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, according to L'Equipe, the striker will end speculation over his future by penning a fresh deal that will run until 2020.

Cavani, whose current contract expires in less than 18 months' time, has impressed for PSG this season having scored 18 goals in 17 Ligue 1 games so far, putting him at the top of the league's scoring charts.

Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea beat Arsenal to Rodriguez signing?
>
View our homepages for Edinson Cavani, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of defender Ricardo Rodriguez?
 Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Edinson Cavani 'to sign new contract at Paris Saint-Germain'
 Julian 'no means no' Draxler watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Julian Draxler completes Paris Saint-Germain switch
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoDraxler 'in Paris to complete PSG move'Report: PSG make Bernardeschi contactLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'PSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'
Shanghai Shenhua deny Di Maria reportsWolfsburg confirm Draxler move to PSGReport: Jese eyeing Las Palmas loan moveJulian Draxler to PSG '99.9% certain'Report: PSG consider Son swoop
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Marseille198652219330
7Rennes198472023-328
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon194782629-319
16Angers1954101524-919
17NantesNantes185491226-1419
18Metz185491835-1719
19Caen1853102032-1218
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version