Edinson Cavani is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, dispelling rumours of a potential Premier League switch.

Edinson Cavani is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguay international has previously been linked with moves to Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, according to L'Equipe, the striker will end speculation over his future by penning a fresh deal that will run until 2020.

Cavani, whose current contract expires in less than 18 months' time, has impressed for PSG this season having scored 18 goals in 17 Ligue 1 games so far, putting him at the top of the league's scoring charts.