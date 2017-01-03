New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'step up interest in midfielder Steven N'Zonzi'

Steven Nzonzi of Stoke City in action during the pre season friendly match between Wrexham AFC and Stoke City at Racecourse Ground on August 4, 2013
A report claims that Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi is Manchester City's top January target, as Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen in the middle of the park.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring in midfield reinforcements this month and could turn to Sevilla ace Steven N'Zonzi.

The former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder has been tipped with making a switch to a number of Premier League teams, including big boys Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, N'Zonzi also tops City's wishlist in terms of January recruits as they see him as an ideal short-term option to replace injury victim Ilkay Gundogan.

It is claimed that Guardiola did not initially have any plans to bring in back-ups midway through the season but, due to injury problems and a loss of form, the decision has been taken to look for at least one new player.

City also face being without Fernandinho for their next four games after the Brazilian picked up his third red card in a little over a month in Monday's 2-1 win over Burnley.

