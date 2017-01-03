Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane plays down suggestions that experienced centre-back Pepe will leave the Bernabeu this month.

The 33-year-old, who remains a key figure at the Bernabeu, is approaching the final six months of his deal with Los Blancos and will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Portuguese international is looking for a two-year extension, but Real Madrid are only prepared to offer a new 12-month deal, which has led to a breakdown in talks.

Chinese outfit Hebei China Fortune, in addition to a number of European clubs have been linked with a move for Pepe, but Zidane has said that he wants the centre-back to remain in the Spanish capital.

"Pepe? He's our player and an important one. He's made history at this club for the past 10 years and I want him to stay with us. I'm not interested in what's being said but what he's going to do with us from now until the end of the season," Zidane told reporters.

Pepe, who moved to the Bernabeu from Porto in 2007, has made 327 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the process.