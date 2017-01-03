New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zinedine Zidane: 'Pepe will stay this month'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane plays down suggestions that experienced centre-back Pepe will leave the Bernabeu this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has played down suggestions that Pepe will leave the Bernabeu this month.

The 33-year-old, who remains a key figure at the Bernabeu, is approaching the final six months of his deal with Los Blancos and will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Portuguese international is looking for a two-year extension, but Real Madrid are only prepared to offer a new 12-month deal, which has led to a breakdown in talks.

Chinese outfit Hebei China Fortune, in addition to a number of European clubs have been linked with a move for Pepe, but Zidane has said that he wants the centre-back to remain in the Spanish capital.

"Pepe? He's our player and an important one. He's made history at this club for the past 10 years and I want him to stay with us. I'm not interested in what's being said but what he's going to do with us from now until the end of the season," Zidane told reporters.

Pepe, who moved to the Bernabeu from Porto in 2007, has made 327 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Tottenham 'to refuse bids for Dele Alli'
>
View our homepages for Pepe, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Pepe will stay this month'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur 'to reject all bids for Dele Alli amid Real Madrid rumours'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Real Madrid plotting £50m summer swoop for Dele Alli
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Carlo Ancelotti hails "extraordinary" ConteRonaldo: 'I am not motivated by money'Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Father: 'James Rodriguez staying at Madrid'
Conte: 'Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'Report: Real Madrid step up interest in CourtoisCristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bidSuso targeting Barca, Real Madrid moveHebei China Fortune 'lead Pepe race'
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand