Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
A report claims that Everton have failed in an attempt to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi back to the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Everton have reportedly failed in an attempt to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi back to England.

The 27-year-old joined Sevilla from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 and has developed into a key player at the Estadio Ramon, with his performances believed to have attracted a host of attention.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus have all been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but according to The Sun, Everton have already been thwarted in their attempts to sign the powerful midfielder this month.

In October, N'Zonzi, who is said to be in negotiations with his Spanish side over a new contract, insisted that he was "very good" at Sevilla after being questioned on the reported interest.

N'Zonzi played in England between 2009 and 2015 for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke respectively, before making the move to Europa League holders Sevilla.

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
