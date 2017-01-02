Arsenal reportedly join the chase for Stoke City midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, who is also rumoured to have attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal are reportedly the latest Premier League club to consider launching a bid for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi.

Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to be keen on the Frenchman, who moved to the Spanish club from Stoke City in 2015.

Not only is there interest from England, European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, who is said to have a £28.5m release clause in his contract.

According to The Express, Arsenal have identified N'Zonzi as an option to help the North London club get their Premier League title campaign back on track.

Arsene Wenger's men currently sit third in the table, nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea and three behind second-placed Liverpool.

After losing to Everton and Manchester City last month, the Gunners responded with a late 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day and a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud scored in both games, with his scorpion kick against Palace stealing the headlines.