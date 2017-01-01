Jan 1, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Crystal Palace
Giroud (17'), Iwobi (56')
Monreal (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Tomkins (90')

Arsene Wenger: 'Olivier Giroud scorpion kick goal was fantastic'

sene Wenger manager of Arsenal looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on December 13, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hails Olivier Giroud for his scorpion kick goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised Olivier Giroud for his scorpion kick goal in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

In the 17th minute of the match, the French forward found himself in the box when he skilfully arched his leg backwards and, using his heel, flicked an Alexis Sanchez cross into the net off the bar to open the scoring at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Wenger told Sky Sports News: "It was a great counter attack at great speed, and in fact the ball was kicked behind him and he had that reflex that surprises everybody who knows football and is what makes football great.

"It's a surprise, of course a fantastic goal. I was a bit spoilt over the year by that exceptional quality that everybody had. It's a reflex, and I think all of us can score this kind of goal, at the moment you have the strength, power and mental reflex.

"Olivier is very good in front of goal on crosses, but I've never seen this type of goal from him."

Alex Iwobi struck the second goal just before the hour to give the Gunners all three points and edge them into third place in the Premier League table.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
