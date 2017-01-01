New Transfer Talk header

Report: Glenn Murray to seal permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move

Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on October 3, 2015
© Getty Images
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion will make Glenn Murray's loan from Bournemouth a permanent transfer in the January window, according to reports.

The 33-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances for the Seagulls so far this season, having joined on a season-long loan in the summer.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal has been arranged between the two South Coast clubs which will see Murray become a Brighton player on a permanent basis in the next few weeks.

Murray, who counts Carlisle United, Rochdale and Crystal Palace among his former clubs, moved from Selhurst Park to the Vitality Stadium in 2015.

Sam Baldock of Brighton chips goalkeeper Frank Fielding of Bristol City only to see his shot cleared off the line during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City at Amex Stadium on October 20, 2015 in Brighton, Englan
