Brighton & Hove Albion will make veteran striker Glenn Murray's loan from Bournemouth a permanent transfer in the January window, according to reports.

The 33-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances for the Seagulls so far this season, having joined on a season-long loan in the summer.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal has been arranged between the two South Coast clubs which will see Murray become a Brighton player on a permanent basis in the next few weeks.

Murray, who counts Carlisle United, Rochdale and Crystal Palace among his former clubs, moved from Selhurst Park to the Vitality Stadium in 2015.