Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "Chelsea game ruined my Christmas!"

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that Bournemouth are currently at a crossroads following their defeat to Chelsea, but wants his players to now climb the table.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 12:46 UK

Eddie Howe has urged his Bournemouth players to return to winning ways at Swansea City this weekend after seeing his Christmas "ruined" by defeat to Chelsea last time out.

The Cherries fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day to find themselves seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Howe admits that Bournemouth are currently at a crossroads of sorts, positioned almost exactly midway in the division and looking both over their shoulder and ahead to a potential top-half finish.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to South Wales on New Year's Eve, he said: "The Chelsea game ruined my Christmas. As always, what's going on with our results dictates my mood and how you enjoy your social time. It obviously didn't ruin it for the kids, but personally, it was a difficult Christmas period.

"The nature of the division is that you're always looking over your shoulder. We also want to look up the league table, because a couple of back-to-back wins can elevate you into a really good position. Given our current position, we're looking both up and down the table right now.

"We know this is an important game and a key period for us. We've been a bit inconsistent of late and that is something we've talked about internally. We want to find our level week in week out. We've turned in some good performances, but we need to do that on a more regular basis. With the new year, that is something we're keen to address."

Bournemouth, now winless in two games, follow their trip to Swansea with a home tie against Arsenal on January 3.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Thibaut Courtois is not joining Real Madrid'
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Report: Real Madrid step up interest in Thibaut Courtois
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Premier League trio 'monitoring Ross Barkley situation'
Eddie Howe: 'Chelsea ruined my Christmas!'Wenger: 'Conte deserves huge credit'Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateRedknapp planning Blues raid if named Swansea boss?Newcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'
Obuh: 'Conte should give chance to Omeruo'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL titleAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'Hazard: 'Chelsea better than two seasons ago'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "Chelsea game ruined my Christmas!"
 Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Jack Wilshere tips Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Jack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'
Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winLive Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedTeam News: Costa, Kante out for Chelsea
Conte 'aware' of Ake's impressive formConte sees bright future for Eddie HoweRodriguez 'struggled to sleep after brace'Arter: 'Ake good enough for Chelsea'Eddie Howe: "We have to bounce back"
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version