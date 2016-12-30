Friday night's Championship clash between league leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and Cardiff City has been postponed due to fog.

According to Cardiff's official Twitter account, the fixture "has been called off due to heavy fog and concerns over visibility" at the Falmer Stadium in East Sussex.

Brighton's 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on December 27 moved them ahead of Newcastle United to the top of the Championship table and they were looking to make it five straight league wins on Friday night.

Newcastle, however, will now have the chance to regain first position in the division when they welcome Nottingham Forest to St James' Park. Ipswich City against Bristol City and Reading against Fulham are also both going ahead.