Dec 27, 2016 at 12.30pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
3-0
QPRQueens Park Rangers
Baldock (11'), Murray (53' pen.), Knockaert (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sylla (80')
Onuoha (56')

Result: Brighton & Hove Albion go top of Championship table

Brighton & Hove Albion go top of the Championship table with a 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 14:29 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have recorded a 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers to move to the top of the Championship table.

Goals from Sam Baldock, Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert ensured that the Seagulls strengthened their bid to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United's Boxing Day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday meant that Brighton went into the match knowing that victory would be enough to take them ahead of the Magpies, and Chris Hughton's team wasted little time in going about their business on Tuesday afternoon.

After receiving a pass from Dale Stephens, Baldock advanced towards the QPR defence before unleashing a stunning effort into the top corner of Alex Smithies's net.

Despite falling behind, QPR offered a threat in the final third but they were struggling to create any chances against a team who had already kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season.

It took until 22 minutes for David Stockdale to be forced into a save but he was equal to Massimo Luongo's strike from outside of the penalty box.

Up the other end, Glenn Murray should have doubled his team's lead but he could only send a free header past the post, before QPR forward Idrissa Sylla pulled an effort wide for the visitors after shaking off the attentions of Lewis Dunk.

Just before the break, Dunk had a header saved by Smithies as the home side ended the first half on top but soon after the restart, they were able to put the game all but beyond their opponents.

After Luongo brought down Stephens inside the penalty area, Murray stepped up to convert from 12 yards to register his 15th goal of the campaign.

Three minutes later, things went from bad to worse for QPR when Nedum Onuoha was sent off for bringing down Baldock with a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge when the forward was through on goal, but it is a decision which will surely be questioned by QPR boss Ian Holloway.

It appeared when - not if - Brighton would extend their advantage and their third goal arrived on 69 minutes when Anthony Knockaert moved inside the penalty area before firing a shot under Smithies.

Five minutes later, Smithies redeemed himself with a save from Stephens, before QPR showed they had not completely conceded defeat when Sylla saw a looping header tipped over the bar by Stockdale.

During the closing stages, Tomer Hemed had a shot smothered by Smithies but while Brighton had to be content with just the three, they were able to celebrate with a two-point cushion at the top of the standings.

Sam Baldock of Brighton chips goalkeeper Frank Fielding of Bristol City only to see his shot cleared off the line during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Bristol City at Amex Stadium on October 20, 2015 in Brighton, Englan
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2313283023741
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Fulham2399540281236
8Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
9Barnsley2310494035534
10Aston Villa2381052522334
11Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
20Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
21Burton Albion2357112432-822
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2334162450-2613
