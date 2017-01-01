Jan 1, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-0
Crystal Palace
Giroud (17'), Iwobi (56')
LIVE

Team News: Mesut Ozil misses Arsenal, Crystal Palace clash due to illness

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal make three changes ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Arsenal have made three changes ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Mesut Ozil is out with illness, so Lucas Perez takes his place in the starting XI.

In addition, Nacho Monreal comes in for Kieran Gibbs, while Mohamed Elneny replaces Francis Coquelin.

As for Palace, James Tomkins comes in for the suspended Damien Delaney in the Eagles' only change from the 1-1 draw at Watford.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lucas, Giroud
Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Coquelin, Reine-Adelaide, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Tomkins, Ward, Cabaye, Flamini, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Husin, Mutch, Sako, Lee, Campbell

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with Sports Mole's live text coverage.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
