Arsenal have made three changes ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.

Mesut Ozil is out with illness, so Lucas Perez takes his place in the starting XI.

In addition, Nacho Monreal comes in for Kieran Gibbs, while Mohamed Elneny replaces Francis Coquelin.

As for Palace, James Tomkins comes in for the suspended Damien Delaney in the Eagles' only change from the 1-1 draw at Watford.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lucas, Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Coquelin, Reine-Adelaide, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Dann, Tomkins, Ward, Cabaye, Flamini, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Husin, Mutch, Sako, Lee, Campbell

Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium with Sports Mole's live text coverage.