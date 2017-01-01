Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in recruiting Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez as they stand on the brink of generating over £340m in revenue.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has emerged as a transfer target for Italian giants Juventus, according to reports.

The Chile international has 18 months left on his Gunners deal and negotiations between him and his club regarding an extension are ongoing.

According to The Sun, Juve are on the brink of generating over £340m in revenue for the first time in their history and, as a result, are planning audacious transfer bids.

The newspaper believes that Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri wants Sanchez to join his two strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala and forge a dangerous attacking trident to match that of Barcelona.

Sanchez has been in great form for Arsene Wenger's charges this season, scoring 14 goals and notching up 13 assists in just 25 games.