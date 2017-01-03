Arsene Wenger says that he wished Jack Wilshere a happy birthday this week but has yet to offer the midfielder a new Arsenal contract.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that discussions over a proposed new deal for midfielder Jack Wilshere have yet to get beyond the opening stage.

The England international is spending the season on loan with Bournemouth, where he has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign thanks to an injury-free run in the side.

Wilshere, who turned down a temporary switch to Italian football with AC Milan and Roma in the summer, revealed last month that he was "working hard" at the Vitality Stadium to prove his worth to Wenger and Arsenal.

Wenger recently hinted that a new contract could be offered to the recently-turned 25-year-old, but ahead of the Gunners' visit to Bournemouth on Tuesday - which Wilshere is ineligible to feature in - the Frenchman admitted that nothing has yet been finalised.

"No [there are no updates], but it was his birthday on New Year's Day. I sent him a message!" he told reporters. "The good news is Jack will not play on Tuesday. But he is still good enough to give any team problems."

Wilshere has made 15 appearances for Bournemouth overall in the top flight, 13 of which have been starts.