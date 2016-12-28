Jack Wilshere tips Chelsea to win Premier League title

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Jack Wilshere, on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, tips Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season ahead of his parent club.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 15:57 UK

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has tipped Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season.

Wilshere was part of the Bournemouth team that suffered a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, which stretched Chelsea's winning run in the Premier League to 12 matches.

The 24-year-old, on loan at Eddie Howe's side from Arsenal, has called Antonio Conte's outfit "the best team in the league" and is expecting the capital club to finish top of the pile at the end of the campaign.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me at the moment they're the best team in the league. There's still a long way to go of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest," Wilshere told reporters.

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway. I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know the job in hand.

"They go out there and week in week out they change their game planning depending on who they are playing. What does being a psychologist at a Premier League football club entail? I think that's the sign of a top team."

Fourth-place Arsenal, who have lost two of their last three in the league, are currently nine points behind Chelsea in the table ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
 Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Jack Wilshere tips Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie
 Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Jack Wilshere tips Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Jack Wilshere tips Chelsea to win Premier League title
