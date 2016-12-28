Jack Wilshere, on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, tips Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season ahead of his parent club.

Wilshere was part of the Bournemouth team that suffered a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, which stretched Chelsea's winning run in the Premier League to 12 matches.

The 24-year-old, on loan at Eddie Howe's side from Arsenal, has called Antonio Conte's outfit "the best team in the league" and is expecting the capital club to finish top of the pile at the end of the campaign.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me at the moment they're the best team in the league. There's still a long way to go of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest," Wilshere told reporters.

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway. I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know the job in hand.

"They go out there and week in week out they change their game planning depending on who they are playing. I think that's the sign of a top team."

Fourth-place Arsenal, who have lost two of their last three in the league, are currently nine points behind Chelsea in the table ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.