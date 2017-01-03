New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard

Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard is torn between a move to Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace or Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the bookmakers.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Frank Lampard could be offered a Premier League lifeline by Crystal Palace, who are expected to face stern competition from rivals Brighton & Hove Albion for the Chelsea legend's signature.

Having recently brought his two-year stint in Major League Soccer with New York City FC to an end, the ex-England international announced that he would wait until this month to make a decision over his next move.

A number of clubs have been linked with the 38-year-old, who is said to be keen on a role that combines playing and coaching, with Palace and Championship pacesetters Brighton the bookies' current favourites to tie him down.

Lampard, who also spent time on loan at Manchester City in the 2014-15 season, has 106 England caps, three Premier League titles, a Champions League winner's medal and four FA Cups to his name.

expand