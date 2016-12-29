General view of Liberty Stadium

Swansea City

Harry Redknapp hints at interest in Swansea City job

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Harry Redknapp suggests that he is interested in the vacant managerial position at Swansea City, describing the job as "a good challenge".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:26 UK

Harry Redknapp has suggested that he is interested in becoming the next manager of Swansea City.

After Bob Bradley was sacked earlier this week, a number of names have been linked with the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium with the Welsh side said to be keen on appointing someone who is out of work.

The Swans currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, but Redknapp has described the role at Swansea as "interesting" and a "good challenge".

He told talkSPORT: "It sounds interesting – it sounds a challenge. Swansea are a good club and it would be a tough challenge, but a good challenge.

"It's a great club – where they've come from and what they've done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic. I've not heard anything, I've had no approach from anybody but it's a good club and if the opportunity and the challenge came up it would be one that would be interesting."

It has been reported that Redknapp will target moves for John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be given the job.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Read Next:
Redknapp planning Blues raid if named Swansea boss?
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Bob Bradley, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Harry Redknapp planning Chelsea raid if named Swansea City boss?
 Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches on from the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Swansea City sack manager Bob Bradley after 85 days in charge
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp hints at interest in Swansea City job
Report: Swansea target Albert RusnakDe Boer turns down Swansea approach?Arsenal defender attracting loan interest?Bob Bradley frustrated with Swansea exitRyan Giggs 'in frame for Swansea job'
Bob Bradley: "Football can be cruel"Mawson: 'Swansea squad are behind Bradley'Bob Bradley "fully committed" to SwanseaBob Bradley: "We are our own worst enemy"Result: West Ham make light work of Swansea
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version