Harry Redknapp has suggested that he is interested in becoming the next manager of Swansea City.

After Bob Bradley was sacked earlier this week, a number of names have been linked with the vacant position at the Liberty Stadium with the Welsh side said to be keen on appointing someone who is out of work.

The Swans currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone, but Redknapp has described the role at Swansea as "interesting" and a "good challenge".

He told talkSPORT: "It sounds interesting – it sounds a challenge. Swansea are a good club and it would be a tough challenge, but a good challenge.

"It's a great club – where they've come from and what they've done, and the atmosphere there is absolutely fantastic. I've not heard anything, I've had no approach from anybody but it's a good club and if the opportunity and the challenge came up it would be one that would be interesting."

It has been reported that Redknapp will target moves for John Terry and Frank Lampard should he be given the job.