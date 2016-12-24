Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard says that he would "love" to return to the club as a player.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has said that he would "love" to return to the club as a player.

The 38-year-old is currently considering his options after seeing his contract with MLS side New York City expire following a two-year stay in the States.

Lampard spent 13 years with Chelsea before leaving in 2014, and even if he is not offered the chance to return as a player, he revealed that he will still be spending a lot of time at Stamford Bridge.

"Myself and John [Terry] are Chelsea through and through so whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea," he told Soccer AM.

"Whether it's with my season ticket, watching them, I don't know yet, I'll have very close contact. Whether I'll have the role (as a player), it's not all in my hands so I can't go any further on that.

"I'm very relaxed about it, which is a nice place to be. If the right thing comes, I'll take it. Obviously Chelsea, I'd love that, but it doesn't work that way always."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer with 211 across all competitions.