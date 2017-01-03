New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'want Pepe next summer'

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
A report claims that Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid centre-back Pepe on a free transfer at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United will reportedly move for Real Madrid defender Pepe at the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old only has six months left to run on his contract at the Bernabeu and it is understood that he will seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has recently insisted that the centre-back will not leave the club this month, but refused to comment on Pepe's long-term future as he continues to be linked with a move to China.

According to The Sun, Man United are prepared to battle a host of Chinese Super League clubs for the signature of the Portuguese international and are confident that head coach Jose Mourinho will be able to convince the experienced defender to make the move to England.

The Red Devils are currently well-stocked in central defence, but it is understood that Mourinho wants Pepe, who he worked with at Real Madrid, to bring top-level experience to his back-line.

Pepe, who moved to the Bernabeu from Porto in 2007, has made 327 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the process.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
