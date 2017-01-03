New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona'

Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.
Agent Michael Decker denies touting Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, insisting that he is at the club to stay.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The agent of Julian Weigl has rubbished suggestions that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder was offered to La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Reports emerged this week claiming that the Germany international, who has become a key player under Thomas Tuchel since joining Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015, could be on his way out of the Westfalenstadion this month.

Premier League title chasers Manchester City were also credited with a potential January bid, but Weigl's representative Michael Decker has categorically denied touting the 21-year-old with other European clubs.

"The claim we were offering him to other clubs is simply wrong," he told Goal.com. "We consciously decided to renew his contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2021 even though there was a known interest from top clubs.

"We consider this the best decision for all parties. For a player with Julian Weigl's quality there is no need to offer him to anybody."

Weigl has made over 60 appearances for Dortmund since making the switch, 22 of which have come during the 2016-17 season.

Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.








 

