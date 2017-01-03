Agent Michael Decker denies touting Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, insisting that he is at the club to stay.

Reports emerged this week claiming that the Germany international, who has become a key player under Thomas Tuchel since joining Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015, could be on his way out of the Westfalenstadion this month.

Premier League title chasers Manchester City were also credited with a potential January bid, but Weigl's representative Michael Decker has categorically denied touting the 21-year-old with other European clubs.

"The claim we were offering him to other clubs is simply wrong," he told Goal.com. "We consciously decided to renew his contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2021 even though there was a known interest from top clubs.

"We consider this the best decision for all parties. For a player with Julian Weigl's quality there is no need to offer him to anybody."

Weigl has made over 60 appearances for Dortmund since making the switch, 22 of which have come during the 2016-17 season.