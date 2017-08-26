Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Chelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'

Chelsea will hold talks with Everton this weekend over a potential move for unsettled midfielder Ross Barkley, according to a report. Read more.

Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'

Watford re-join the race to sign unsettled Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, according to a report. Read more.

Barcelona 'holding up Andre Gomes exit'

Barcelona and Juventus are yet to come to an agreement surrounding the future of midfielder Andre Gomes, according to a report. Read more.

Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Manchester City exit'

Manchester City expect centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, who has been linked with Inter Milan, to leave the club before the end of the month, according to a report. Read more.

Tony Pulis: 'Swansea City want to sign Nacer Chadli'

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis reveals that Swansea City want to sign unsettled Belgian attacker Nacer Chadli. Read more.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain 'in Danilo Pereira battle'

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira in the final week of the transfer window, according to a report. Read more.

Guillem Balague: 'Marcos Llorente could leave on loan'

Spain Under-21 international Marcos Llorente could leave Real Madrid on loan before the end of the month, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. Read more.

AC Milan play down Rafinha reports

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone denies that the Italian giants are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. Read more.

Mauricio Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier. Read more.

West Ham United withdraw interest in Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho?

West Ham United reportedly decide to withdraw their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. Read more.

Galatasaray target loan move for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi?

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in sealing a season-long loan deal for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion's Tyler Roberts signs for Walsall on loan

West Bromwich Albion allow striker Tyler Roberts to sign a loan deal with League One Walsall until January. Read more.

Reading keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards?

Reading reportedly make an approach to try to sign midfielder Dave Edwards from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo plays down Nouha Dicko speculation

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo attempts to play down speculation regarding the possible exit of striker Nouha Dicko. Read more.

Aston Villa complete loan signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass

Aston Villa announce that they have completed the signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Barcelona agree deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona announce that they have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for winger Ousmane Dembele. Read more.

Liverpool planning move for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches?

Liverpool reportedly start to show an interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace still active in transfer market'

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer confirms he wants to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker before the transfer window closes. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund: 'Ousmane Dembele deal on its way'

Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke says that a deal taking Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona "is on its way", but is yet to be completed. Read more.

Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal'

Chelsea 'grow increasingly confident' of signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the month, according to a report. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers reject Hull City offer for Nouha Dicko?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly reject an offer of £3m from Hull City for striker Nouha Dicko. Read more.

Newcastle United announce sale of Emmanuel Riviere to Metz

Newcastle United announce that they have allowed Emmanuel Riviere to sign for Metz on a permanent deal. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund deny reports they have sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona?

Borussia Dortmund allegedly deny reports that they have agreed to sell Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona. Read more.

Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?

Norwich City are reportedly considering a move to sign Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas from Leeds United. Read more.

Chelsea to make fresh bid for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente?

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to make a new approach for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente, who has less than a year remaining on his contract. Read more.

Julian Draxler decides to remain at Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler reportedly decides to remain at the Ligue 1 side, rather than entertain a move to the Premier League or Germany. Read more.

Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?

Huddersfield Town are reportedly considering an approach for Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green. Read more.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes "hopeful" over making new signings

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that he is "hopeful" over making more new signings before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly decide to delay a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho, who allegedly wants to move to North London. Read more.

Barcelona to hand free transfer to Arda Turan?

Barcelona are reportedly ready to hand a free transfer to midfielder Arda Turan, who does not feature in Ernesto Valverde's plans this season. Read more.

Chelsea confident over signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the transfer window. Read more.

Oliver Burke leaves RB Leipzig to sign for West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion announce the signing of RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke for an undisclosed fee. Read more.