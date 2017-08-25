Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that he is "hopeful" over making more new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has suggested that he is still looking to make more new signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

Hughes has made six additions to his first-team squad, but the newcomers have only replaced the half-a-dozen senior exits that have taken place since the end of last season.

The Potters continue to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Kevin Wimmer and Club Brugge's Bjorn Engels, and Hughes has acknowledged that he may still be active over the coming days.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "We may well look at making further signings before the deadline but I won't say yes we definitely will. We remain hopeful though.

"We looked at a number of areas but the defensive positions is one where we needed to strengthen and done really well. There may possibly be departures but we will have to wait and see. There is interest in some of our players."

Stoke have registered three points from their opening two fixtures in the top flight.