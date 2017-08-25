New Transfer Talk header

Mauricio Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reports

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule a deal for Serge Aurier amid suggestions that the Paris Saint-Germain right-back is closing on a move to the club.

It has recently been claimed that Aurier is on the verge of joining Spurs in a £23m deal.

Pochettino was asked about the speculation during his press conference on Friday, and the Argentine remained coy when Aurier's name was mentioned as a possible new arrival.

"We cannot confirm anything until something happens. Many, many players like always in the media. I cannot confirm anything," Pochettino told reporters.

"I never speak about rumours because of my full respect to the other clubs and the players involved in negotiations with us or with other clubs. We will see. I don't like to speak about rumours."

Aurier, 23, would need permission to work in the United Kingdom after receiving a conviction for assaulting a police officer.

Napoli's Pepe Reina in the Serie A match against Roma on March 4, 2017
