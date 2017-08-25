Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly reject an offer of £3m from Hull City for striker Nouha Dicko.

Hull City have reportedly failed with a bid of £3m for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the the Tigers had identified Dicko as a potential signing after a long-term injury to Abel Hernandez.

Wolves are also said to be in the market for a new frontman ahead of the end of the transfer window, but it appears that the West Midlands outfit are willing to keep Dicko for the time being.

According to the Express & Star, the big-spending Championship outfit have turned down an offer for the 25-year-old but would sell the attacker for the right price.

Since first representing Wolves in March 2013, Dicko has scored 35 goals in 107 appearances in all competitions, while the frontman has featured in each of the club's six matches this season.

However, Dicko is yet to make a start in the league, with Leo Bonatini instead being preferred by head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.