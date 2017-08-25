Norwich City are reportedly considering a move to sign Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas from Leeds United.

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Norwich City.

Dallas is considered to be a key member of Leeds's first-team squad, but uncertainty remains over his future due to less than a year remaining on his contract.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, that has resulted in Norwich identifying the Northern Ireland international as a possible signing before the end of the summer window.

In two years at Elland Road, Dallas has contributed nine goals in 89 appearances in all competitions, although the 26-year-old has found himself on the bench for the club's first four Championship matches.

New Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has already made over a dozen signings, but the Canaries have only registered four points since the start of the season.