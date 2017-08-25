New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Norwich City are reportedly considering a move to sign Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas from Leeds United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Norwich City.

Dallas is considered to be a key member of Leeds's first-team squad, but uncertainty remains over his future due to less than a year remaining on his contract.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, that has resulted in Norwich identifying the Northern Ireland international as a possible signing before the end of the summer window.

In two years at Elland Road, Dallas has contributed nine goals in 89 appearances in all competitions, although the 26-year-old has found himself on the bench for the club's first four Championship matches.

New Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has already made over a dozen signings, but the Canaries have only registered four points since the start of the season.

Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Read Next:
Huddersfield show interest in Rob Green?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stuart Dallas, Daniel Farke, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?
 Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot
Hemed on radar of three Championship sides?Christiansen: "I had some strong words"Liam Bridcutt completes Forest moveWagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Leeds 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'
Radrizzani: 'Leeds forced into Wood sale'Burnley sign Wood for club-record feeLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Wood in Manchester for Burnley medical?Leeds accept Burnley bid for Chris Wood
> Leeds United Homepage
More Norwich City News
A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?
 A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Norwich City sign Arsenal academy midfielder Savvas Mourgos on two-year deal
 Martin Olsson celebrates with his Norwich City teammates after scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Result: Norwich City up and running with win over Queens Park Rangers
Nelson Oliveira 'happy at Norwich City'Daniel Farke: 'Sloppy defending cost us'Result: Grabban scores brace, own goal at NorwichWolves to spend £20m on two strikers?Farke "not content" with Oliveira 'jibe'
Norwich sign Bochum midfielder StiepermannJokanovic "frustrated" by Norwich drawFarke: 'No problems with Oliviera'Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayTeam News: Cairney passed fit for Fulham
> Norwich City Homepage



Tables
 