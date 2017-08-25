Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira in the final week of the transfer window, according to a report.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly locked in a battle to sign Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Danilo, who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, joined Porto from Maritimo in the summer of 2015, and has developed into a key player for the Portuguese national team over the last 12 months.

According to A Bola, PSG are confident of signing the 25-year-old before this summer's transfer window slams shut, but the French giants will face competition from Man City.

The report adds that Man City are prepared to activate Danilo's release clause, which stands in the region of £55.3m, in a bid to win the race.

Pep Guardiola's side will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, while PSG will host Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Friday night.