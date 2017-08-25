New Transfer Talk header

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Barcelona are reportedly ready to hand a free transfer to midfielder Arda Turan, who does not feature in Ernesto Valverde's plans this season.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 10:25 UK

Barcelona have reportedly decided that they are willing to hand a free transfer to midfielder Arda Turan.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Camp Nou, with 15 goals being scored in 55 appearances in all competitions since the Turkish international's £26m move from Atletico Madrid.

However, Turan was rarely used during the second half of the last campaign after rejecting the opportunity to sign a lucrative contract in the Chinese Super League.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to part ways with Turan and have encouraged the player to find a new club before the end of the summer window.

It has been suggested that if no switch materialises, the Calatan giants are ready to try to come to an agreement to release Turan from his contract, which runs until 2020.

Galatasaray - where Turan began his career - have previously been credited with an interest in his signature.

Arda Turan reacts to a missed chance during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'set for Galatasaray loan'
