Barcelona are reportedly ready to hand a free transfer to midfielder Arda Turan, who does not feature in Ernesto Valverde's plans this season.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Camp Nou, with 15 goals being scored in 55 appearances in all competitions since the Turkish international's £26m move from Atletico Madrid.

However, Turan was rarely used during the second half of the last campaign after rejecting the opportunity to sign a lucrative contract in the Chinese Super League.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to part ways with Turan and have encouraged the player to find a new club before the end of the summer window.

It has been suggested that if no switch materialises, the Calatan giants are ready to try to come to an agreement to release Turan from his contract, which runs until 2020.

Galatasaray - where Turan began his career - have previously been credited with an interest in his signature.