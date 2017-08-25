Newcastle United announce that they have allowed Emmanuel Riviere to sign for Metz on a permanent deal.

Newcastle United have announced that Emmanuel Riviere has been allowed to leave the club in order to sign for Metz.

In 2014, Newcastle spent £5m to buy the Frenchman from AS Monaco, but the attacker failed to establish himself at St James' Park.

In three years contracted to the North-East outfit, the 27-year-old netted a total of three goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Riviere spent the most recent campaign on loan at Osasuna, but just eight starts and seven substitute outings were made in La Liga.

Metz have lost each of their first three fixtures in Ligue 1, while also netting just the one goal.