Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to play down speculation regarding the future of striker Nouha Dicko.

On Friday, it was claimed that Wolves had rejected an offer of £3m from Hull City for the 25-year-old, who is currently regarded as second choice by the Portuguese boss.

Dicko will feature in the squad for the game away at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, but Nuno has hinted that Wolves expect further interest in the player before the end of the transfer window.

The 43-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "Now we know the situation – Nouha is our player, he's travelling with us (to Brentford). For me, end of issue, it's finished.

"But tomorrow we don't know. We have to be ready for what's happening. We cannot say now what's going to happen tomorrow."

Dicko is yet to start in the Championship this season, but the frontman has netted goals against both Yeovil Town and Hull.