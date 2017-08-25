New Transfer Talk header

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo plays down Nouha Dicko speculation

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo attempts to play down speculation regarding the possible exit of striker Nouha Dicko.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has tried to play down speculation regarding the future of striker Nouha Dicko.

On Friday, it was claimed that Wolves had rejected an offer of £3m from Hull City for the 25-year-old, who is currently regarded as second choice by the Portuguese boss.

Dicko will feature in the squad for the game away at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, but Nuno has hinted that Wolves expect further interest in the player before the end of the transfer window.

The 43-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star as saying: "Now we know the situation – Nouha is our player, he's travelling with us (to Brentford). For me, end of issue, it's finished.

"But tomorrow we don't know. We have to be ready for what's happening. We cannot say now what's going to happen tomorrow."

Dicko is yet to start in the Championship this season, but the frontman has netted goals against both Yeovil Town and Hull.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo "very proud" of players
 Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Reading keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards?
