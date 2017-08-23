Aug 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 17,931
Southampton
0-2
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Austin (27'), Romeu (45')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Batth (67'), Wilson (87')
Marshall (44'), Zyro (75')

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo "very proud" of players

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo reveals his delight following Wednesday's 2-0 win over Southampton in the first round of the EFL Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his delight after his team recorded a 2-0 victory over Southampton in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Santo made 11 changes from Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City in the Championship, and the reserve team emerged victorious against Mauricio Pellegrino's Premier League side.

"I'm very proud, it's fantastic work from my players, the way they prepared. It's not about building a team, it's about a squad, and they showed there's no starting XI at Wolves," Nuno told reporters.

"For us it's about creating a squad, growing their own identity and being able to perform like this. We know Donovan [Wilson], he's been performing well and training with us for some time.

"He has scored a goal here, but he will be back with the U23s. Nothing changes for Donovan. I've done this throughout my career, giving players chances, but only at the right times."

Wolves will look to bounce back from the defeat at Cardiff last weekend when they travel to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Hull City, Queens Park Rangers show interest in Wolves striker Nouha Dicko?
