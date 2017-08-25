Aston Villa announce that they have completed the signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan deal.

West Ham United have allowed Robert Snodgrass to sign for Aston Villa on a season-loan deal.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Hammers were willing to part ways with Snodgrass - either on a permanent basis or on a loan deal - despite only signing the winger in January.

Both clubs have now revealed that terms have been reached for the Scottish international to spend the 2017-18 campaign in the West Midlands with Villa.

Due to financial fair-play restrictions, Villa are unable to sign Snodgrass this summer, but there is likely to be an option to sign the 29-year-old should the second-tier outfit win promotion to the Premier League.

Snodgrass leaves West Ham having made just eight starts and seven substitute appearances for the Hammers since they paid Hull City a fee of £10.2m for his signature.

Despite the switch being made official, Snodgrass is unable to feature for Villa in their game at Bristol City on Friday night.