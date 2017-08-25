New Transfer Talk header

Aston Villa complete loan signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass

West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa announce that they have completed the signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass on a season-long loan deal.
West Ham United have allowed Robert Snodgrass to sign for Aston Villa on a season-loan deal.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Hammers were willing to part ways with Snodgrass - either on a permanent basis or on a loan deal - despite only signing the winger in January.

Both clubs have now revealed that terms have been reached for the Scottish international to spend the 2017-18 campaign in the West Midlands with Villa.

Due to financial fair-play restrictions, Villa are unable to sign Snodgrass this summer, but there is likely to be an option to sign the 29-year-old should the second-tier outfit win promotion to the Premier League.

Snodgrass leaves West Ham having made just eight starts and seven substitute appearances for the Hammers since they paid Hull City a fee of £10.2m for his signature.

Despite the switch being made official, Snodgrass is unable to feature for Villa in their game at Bristol City on Friday night.

