Manchester City expect centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, who has been linked with Inter Milan, to leave the club before the end of the month, according to a report.

Mangala, 26, joined Man City in a £31.8m deal from Porto in the summer of 2014.

The defender has made 64 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens, but he spent last season on loan at Valencia, featuring in La Liga matches for Los Che.

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for the France international in recent days, and according to Sky Sports News, Man City are hopeful of offloading the former Standard Liege defender before the transfer window closes for business.

Stoke City have also been credited with an interest in a player that still has two years left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.