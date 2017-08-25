New Transfer Talk header

Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Manchester City exit'

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale bursts past Eliaquim Mangala and Fernando of Manchester City during the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu on May 4, 2016
Manchester City expect centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, who has been linked with Inter Milan, to leave the club before the end of the month, according to a report.
Manchester City reportedly expect centre-back Eliaquim Mangala to leave the club before the end of the month.

Mangala, 26, joined Man City in a £31.8m deal from Porto in the summer of 2014.

The defender has made 64 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens, but he spent last season on loan at Valencia, featuring in La Liga matches for Los Che.

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for the France international in recent days, and according to Sky Sports News, Man City are hopeful of offloading the former Standard Liege defender before the transfer window closes for business.

Stoke City have also been credited with an interest in a player that still has two years left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
