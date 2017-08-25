New Transfer Talk header

Borussia Dortmund deny reports they have sold Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona?

Borussia Dortmund allegedly deny reports that they have agreed to sell Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund have reportedly rejected claims that they have agreed terms over the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

It has been widely suggested that Barcelona have met Dortmund's valuation of Dembele, which is said to be in the region of £138m, and that a deal would be announced imminently.

However, according to Eurosport, Dortmund have played down speculation over a possible transfer of a player who has only spent a year at the Bundesliga giants.

A spokesman is said to have stated: "We have set Barcelona a deadline, and either something will happen or it won't."

During his first campaign at Dortmund, 20-year-old Dembele - who still has four years remaining on his current deal - contributed 10 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona have over £200m to spend in the transfer market after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

