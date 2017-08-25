Chelsea 'to hold Ross Barkley talks'

Chelsea will hold talks with Everton this weekend over a potential move for unsettled midfielder Ross Barkley, according to a report.

Barkley will see his current deal at Goodison Park earlier at the end of the season, and it is understood that the midfielder will be sold to the highest bidder in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur were believed to lead the race for the England international, but according to The Mirror, Chelsea are trying to hijack the move, with the Blues preparing to discuss a deal with Everton over the weekend.

Everton were said to be holding out for a figure of £50m, but the report claims that the Toffees would now be prepared to accept £25m for a player that is currently still struggling to overcome a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old scored six times in 39 appearances for his Merseyside club during the 2016-17 campaign.