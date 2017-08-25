AC Milan play down Rafinha reports

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone denies that the Italian giants are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone has played down suggestions that the Italian giants are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Rafinha, 24, found the back of the net seven times in 28 appearances last season, but he missed the tail end of the campaign with a knee injury, and has not yet featured this term.

It has recently been claimed that Milan are interested in bringing the Brazilian international to the San Siro, but Fassone has said that the club's transfer business "is essentially complete" after the arrival of Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina.

"We're being linked with a lot of really good players, but we have not had any contact with Barcelona for him," Fassone told Gazzetta dello Sport. "With the arrival of Kalinic, our transfer business is essentially complete.

"Now we're just looking to complete the sale of one or two players and if somebody were to leave then we would take a look around. We've got quite a lot of midfielders so let's see if anybody goes and in that case, we could evaluate our squad."

Rafinha returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2014 after a loan spell at Celta Vigo.