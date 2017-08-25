New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Reading keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards?

Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
© SilverHub
Reading reportedly make an approach to try to sign midfielder Dave Edwards from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Reading.

Edwards has been at Molineux since January 2008 and during that time, the 31-year-old has made 307 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Welsh international is not regarded as first choice in the Wolves midfield by head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, and it appears that a Championship rival is trying to take advantage of his situation.

According to the Reading Chronicle, the Royals have made an approach for the long-serving player in a bid to improve their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Last season, Reading only missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the playoff final, but the Berkshire-based club have only registered four points from their first four fixtures this season.

Edwards will be reunited with former Wolves teammate Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should he make the switch to the Madejski Stadium.

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Read Next:
Nuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculation
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dave Edwards, Nuno Espirito Santo, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo "very proud" of players
 Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Reading keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards?
Nuno plays down Nouha Dicko speculationWolves reject Hull offer for Dicko?Neves: 'Championship is right place for me'Wolves loan Joe Mason to Burton AlbionHull, QPR show interest in Nouha Dicko?
Wagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Team News: Wolves unchanged for Cardiff clashNuno hints at loan deal for Michal ZyroNuno hails contribution of Wolves squadSwansea, Wolves show interest in Sylla?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Reading News
Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Reading keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards?
 Israels forward Tomer Hemed takes part in a training session at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on March 27, 2015
Report: Tomer Hemed on radar of Reading, Derby County and Leeds United
 Leandro Bacuna in action for Aston Villa on January 1, 2015
Leandro Bacuna completes Reading move
Ian Holloway "proud" of QPR performanceStam denies Reading playoff hangoverBristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayReport: Villa reject Reading's Bacuna bidSwift pens new five-year Reading deal
Jake Cooper leaves Reading for MillwallObita on radar of Championship quartet?Mannone joins Reading from SunderlandMannone 'to join Reading in £2m deal'Bodvarsson leaves Wolves for Reading
> Reading Homepage



Tables
 