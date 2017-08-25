Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler reportedly decides to remain at the Ligue 1 side, rather than entertain a move to the Premier League or Germany.

The agent of Julian Draxler has reportedly claimed that the winger has decided to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.

After PSG shelled out nearly £200m to sign Neymar, it was suggested that Draxler could leave the French giants in order to guarantee regular first-team football.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all been credited with an interest in a player who would potentially cost in the region of £35m, but it appears that the German international has opted to remain in France.

According to German outlet Sky Sports, Draxler's representative Roger Wittmann has claimed that the 23-year-old is committed to trying to hold down a place at the Ligue 1 side.

Draxler only completed a transfer from Wolfsburg in January, with 10 goals in 21 appearances being netted in all competitions during that period.

The wideman came on as a late substitute as PSG registered a 6-2 victory over Toulouse last weekend.