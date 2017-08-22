Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler, whose future at the French club is said to be in doubt.

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler, according to reports.

The Germany international, pushed further down the pecking order following Neymar's recent arrival from Barcelona, is said to be valued at £32m by PSG.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with the 23-year-old in the past and, according to The Times, the Gunners are considering making a formal offer this summer.

However, The Sun claims that Bundesliga giants Bayern are hoping to entice Draxler back to Germany, as Carlo Ancelotti bids to strengthen his team for domestic and European glory.

Draxler only arrived at the Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg in January for £35.5m, setting up four goals and scoring once in 17 league outings in the second half of 2016-17.