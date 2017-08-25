Huddersfield Town are reportedly considering an approach for Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green.

Terriers head coach David Wagner has said that he has completed his business for the summer window, but it appears that the German could re-enter the market before the end of the month.

According to the Daily Mail, Wagner has identified the veteran stopper as someone who can add some much-needed top-flight experience to his squad.

Jonas Lossl has impressed since signing on loan from Mainz, while Joel Coleman is currently regarded as the Dane's deputy, but Green would be able to offer a decade of Premier League know-how.

Should a move be completed, Green would be joining a club who currently sit in second place in the league table after gaining promotion from the Championship in May.

The former England goalkeeper has been relegated to second choice at Elland Road after the arrival of Felix Weidwald.