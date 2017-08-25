New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?

Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
© Getty Images
Huddersfield Town are reportedly considering an approach for Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 11:10 UK

Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Huddersfield Town.

Terriers head coach David Wagner has said that he has completed his business for the summer window, but it appears that the German could re-enter the market before the end of the month.

According to the Daily Mail, Wagner has identified the veteran stopper as someone who can add some much-needed top-flight experience to his squad.

Jonas Lossl has impressed since signing on loan from Mainz, while Joel Coleman is currently regarded as the Dane's deputy, but Green would be able to offer a decade of Premier League know-how.

Should a move be completed, Green would be joining a club who currently sit in second place in the league table after gaining promotion from the Championship in May.

The former England goalkeeper has been relegated to second choice at Elland Road after the arrival of Felix Weidwald.

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Read Next:
Huddersfield announce Sabiri signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Green, David Wagner, Jonas Lossl, Joel Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?
 A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United snap up young Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot
 Israels forward Tomer Hemed takes part in a training session at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on March 27, 2015
Report: Tomer Hemed on radar of Reading, Derby County and Leeds United
Christiansen: "I had some strong words"Liam Bridcutt completes Forest moveWagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Leeds 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'Radrizzani: 'Leeds forced into Wood sale'
Burnley sign Wood for club-record feeLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Wood in Manchester for Burnley medical?Leeds accept Burnley bid for Chris WoodWood offered new deal by Leeds United?
> Leeds United Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town announce signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri
 Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town transfer business now wrapped up'
Huddersfield sign Hadergjonaj on loanWagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Wagner "proud" of Huddersfield playersResult: Mooy goal earns win for HuddersfieldTeam News: Newcastle make three changes
Live Commentary: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle - as it happenedHull ace Clucas denies going on strikeBurton sign Huddersfield's Scannell on loanWagner hails impact of Steve MounieWood offered new deal by Leeds United?
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
 