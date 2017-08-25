New Transfer Talk header

Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
Watford re-join the race to sign unsettled Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, according to a report.
Watford have reportedly re-joined the race to sign unsettled Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs.

The Hornets have been linked with a move for the experienced left-back throughout this summer's transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Marco Silva's side had dropped their interest due to Gibbs's £15m valuation, but according to London Evening Standard, the deal is now back on.

The report claims that Arsenal have dropped their asking price to £7m, and Watford are hoping to complete a deal before the window slams shut at the end of this month despite interest from Newcastle United and Stoke City.

Gibbs joined Arsenal from Wimbledon in 2007, and the full-back has made 230 appearances for the Gunners over the last 10 seasons, but he only started eight Premier League matches last term.

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 8, 2015
