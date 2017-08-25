Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'

Watford re-join the race to sign unsettled Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, according to a report.

The Hornets have been linked with a move for the experienced left-back throughout this summer's transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Marco Silva's side had dropped their interest due to Gibbs's £15m valuation, but according to London Evening Standard, the deal is now back on.

The report claims that Arsenal have dropped their asking price to £7m, and Watford are hoping to complete a deal before the window slams shut at the end of this month despite interest from Newcastle United and Stoke City.

Gibbs joined Arsenal from Wimbledon in 2007, and the full-back has made 230 appearances for the Gunners over the last 10 seasons, but he only started eight Premier League matches last term.