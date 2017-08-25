West Ham United reportedly decide to withdraw their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

West Ham United have reportedly opted to end their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

For a number of weeks, it has been claimed that the Hammers were closing in on the signing of the Portuguese international, who has been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham are not prepared to meet Lisbon's £40m valuation of the 25-year-old.

A club source has been quoted as saying: "He just got too expensive and you have to say no sometimes. Also, he's not trained for three weeks. He has done no pre-season training - so he might have needed four-six weeks to be ready to play for us."

Carvalho has been a regular in the Sporting first team since 2013, with nine goals being scored in 137 appearances in all competitions.