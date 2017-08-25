West Ham United have reportedly opted to end their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.
For a number of weeks, it has been claimed that the Hammers were closing in on the signing of the Portuguese international, who has been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League.
However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham are not prepared to meet Lisbon's £40m valuation of the 25-year-old.
A club source has been quoted as saying: "He just got too expensive and you have to say no sometimes. Also, he's not trained for three weeks. He has done no pre-season training - so he might have needed four-six weeks to be ready to play for us."
Carvalho has been a regular in the Sporting first team since 2013, with nine goals being scored in 137 appearances in all competitions.