West Ham United withdraw interest in Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho?

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
West Ham United reportedly decide to withdraw their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.
West Ham United have reportedly opted to end their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.

For a number of weeks, it has been claimed that the Hammers were closing in on the signing of the Portuguese international, who has been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham are not prepared to meet Lisbon's £40m valuation of the 25-year-old.

A club source has been quoted as saying: "He just got too expensive and you have to say no sometimes. Also, he's not trained for three weeks. He has done no pre-season training - so he might have needed four-six weeks to be ready to play for us."

Carvalho has been a regular in the Sporting first team since 2013, with nine goals being scored in 137 appearances in all competitions.

Dynamo Kiev's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (L) vies with Porto's midfielder Danilo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match FC Porto vs FC Dynamo Kyiv at the Dragao stadium in Porto on November 24, 2015
More West Ham United News
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa complete loan signing of West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass
 Didier Ndong and Morgan Schneiderlin in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
West Ham United 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'
More Sporting Lisbon News
