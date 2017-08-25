Tottenham Hotspur reportedly decide to delay a move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho, who allegedly wants to move to North London.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly decided to delay an official approach for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho.

The winger is only tied to City for another year, and the North-West outfit are keen to agree fresh terms with a player who has been tipped for a bright future.

It has been widely reported, however, that Sancho wants to return to London, where he was born, with the teenager having little interest in committing his future to City.

Sancho's preference is said to be Spurs but according to ESPN, Mauricio Pochettino's side will not push through with a move during the summer window.

City are unwilling to release the wideman before the end of his contract, while the England Under-17 international would not be able to represent Spurs until next season should a transfer go through.

Last month, it was claimed that Manchester United had entered the race to sign Sancho, but the player allegedly feels that he will gain more first-team action in the future with Spurs.