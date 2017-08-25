Spain Under-21 international Marcos Llorente could leave Real Madrid on loan before the end of the month, claims Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

The 22-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2008, but he has only made three first-team appearances for the capital giants, and spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with fellow La Liga side Alaves.

The midfielder impressed during his time at Alaves, and he was recalled to Madrid ahead of the new campaign.

Sevilla are one of a number of clubs to have been credited with an interest in the Spaniard, and Balague has suggested that the midfielder could depart on a another loan deal before the end of the month.

"It is up to him. Llorente feels as though he won't get many minutes, but Real want him to stay," Balague told Sky Sports News. "There are other clubs like Espanyol for instance waiting to see if he is allowed to leave. Atletico [Madrid] tried but Real will not allow him to go there."

Llorente, who was born in Madrid, joined Real's youth team at the age of 13.